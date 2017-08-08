Shinsuke Nakamura On Beating John Cena, His Dynasty Starting At Summerslam, James Ellsworth Returns Tonight (Videos)

Shinsuke Nakamura Shinsuke Nakamura sat down with Renee Young for an interview earlier today, and Renee asks about his journey to WWE and his big win on Smackdown last week. Nakamura says he wanted to be in WWE his whole career and fight the best in the world, and he’s done it in NXT and now on Smackdown. Renee talks about his past feuds and brings up last week, and Nakamura says John Cena is ‘the guy’ and the WWE’s measuring stick, but he beat him. He says he can’t describe what it felt like last week, and Renee talks about tonight’s match with Randy Orton facing Jinder Mahal. Nakamura says this is his destiny, and tonight he watches Jinder, but he will be champion at Summerslam, and his dynasty will begin. After defeating @JohnCena last week on #SDLive, how does @ShinsukeN feel heading into his #SummerSlam match against @JinderMahal? pic.twitter.com/RhdMWZBrp5 — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2017 “At #SummerSlam, I WILL become the #WWEChampion… and the NAKAMURA DYNASTY will begin!” All confidence from @ShinsukeN! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/KS0E34spua — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2017 James Ellsworth As seen on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, James Ellsworth returned after serving his suspension, interfering on behalf of Carmella, helping her pick up a win over Naomi: Ms. #MITB @CarmellaWWE has PINNED #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE…with a little help from @realellsworth! pic.twitter.com/vaobRmCouc — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2017