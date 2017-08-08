Baron Corbin On Facing John Cena, Ellsworth Comments On SD! Return, Natalya Warns Carmella Ahead Of Summerslam (Video)

WWE Summerslam

Baron Corbin posted the following comments on Twitter after learning he would face John Cena at Summerslam. Corbin also referenced Cena’s insults directed at him on Smackdown, including when Cena referred to the current Money In The Bank holder as a ‘dumpster fire’, among other comments:

.@JohnCena insulting me makes you no better than all the losers on twitter. Way to be a role model. See you at #SummerSlam — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 9, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live

As seen on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, James Ellsworth made his return from suspension during Carmella’s match against Naomi. Ellsworth posted the following Tweets:

Guess who’s back, back again, Ellsworth’s back, tell a friend, guess who’s back, guess who’s back guess who’s back… #SDLive — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 9, 2017

@WWEUniverse since I left #TalkingSmack gone, @JasonJordanJJ went to #Raw with his dad, dango kidnapped,but never fear, your hero is here — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 9, 2017

Related: Shinsuke Nakamura On Beating John Cena, His Dynasty Starting At Summerslam, James Ellsworth Returns Tonight (Videos)

Natalya

On a related note, Natalya caught up with Ellsworth and Carmella after the match and issued a warning that they had better stay out of her business at Summerslam: