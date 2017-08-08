Baron Corbin On Facing John Cena, Ellsworth Comments On SD! Return, Natalya Warns Carmella Ahead Of Summerslam (Video)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

WWE Summerslam

Baron Corbin posted the following comments on Twitter after learning he would face John Cena at Summerslam. Corbin also referenced Cena’s insults directed at him on Smackdown, including when Cena referred to the current Money In The Bank holder as a ‘dumpster fire’, among other comments:

WWE Smackdown Live

As seen on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, James Ellsworth made his return from suspension during Carmella’s match against Naomi. Ellsworth posted the following Tweets:

Related: Shinsuke Nakamura On Beating John Cena, His Dynasty Starting At Summerslam, James Ellsworth Returns Tonight (Videos)

Natalya

On a related note, Natalya caught up with Ellsworth and Carmella after the match and issued a warning that they had better stay out of her business at Summerslam:

Baron CorbincarmellaJames EllsworthJohn CenanatalyaWWEwwe smackdown liveWWE SummerSlam
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"