Baron Corbin On Facing John Cena, Ellsworth Comments On SD! Return, Natalya Warns Carmella Ahead Of Summerslam (Video)

WWE Summerslam
Baron Corbin posted the following comments on Twitter after learning he would face John Cena at Summerslam. Corbin also referenced Cena’s insults directed at him on Smackdown, including when Cena referred to the current Money In The Bank holder as a ‘dumpster fire’, among other comments:
WWE Smackdown Live
As seen on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, James Ellsworth made his return from suspension during Carmella’s match against Naomi. Ellsworth posted the following Tweets:
Natalya
On a related note, Natalya caught up with Ellsworth and Carmella after the match and issued a warning that they had better stay out of her business at Summerslam:
