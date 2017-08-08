Kal Penn Backstage At Smackdown (Photo), Noam Dar Returns, How Will Lana Help Tamina? (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video features Tamina talking to Lana about the mistake she made by challenging Charlotte Flair to a match and how she tried to show her up. Tamina says Lana will never wrestle like her, but Lana’s ambition got her three straight title matches, and now she will help Tamina get hers.

205 Live

As seen on tonight’s 205 Live, the newly single Noam Dar made his return, picking up a win over Mark Thomas:

Kal Penn

WWE posted the following photo of actor and former White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Kal Penn hanging out with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers. Penn was an invited guest of Mahal’s at tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings in Toronto: