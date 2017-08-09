Toronto Street Fight Takes Place After WWE 205 Live, Naomi on Carmella’s Win, Ellsworth’s Return (Video)

Toronto Street Fight Takes Place After Smackdown Tapings

The dark match main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live featured Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in a “Toronto Street Fight.”

Naomi on Carmella’s Win, Ellsworth’s Return

The following is last night’s WWE Smackdown Fallout video, during which Naomi reacts to a returning James Ellsworth. Naomi congratulates Ellsworth and Carmella on getting a win over the Champ on Smackdown, but says last night did not matter. She added what really matters is SummerSlam, and there’s nothing Carmella, Ellsworth or Natalya will do to take the title from her on the night of the PPV: