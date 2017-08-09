The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE is set to bring Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews to the United States in a few weeks. While it’s not exactly known what role they will play they could be appearing on NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III or at the NXT tapings right after SummerSlam weekend. As we have noted WWE is in cost cutting mode and plans for the United Kingdom WWE Network show are on hold. This is why the first taping was set for June and nothing has been announced. Related: WWE Reportedly Looking To Cut Costs In An Attempt To Boost 2017 Profits; Updates On Brand Specific PPVs, UK Expansion, Pyro & More WWE has been increasing their efforts in pushing international talents as they look to expand the WWE Network worldwide. Including emphasizing the different countries that the competitors in the WWE Mae Young Classic are from. Earlier this year WWE held the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Tyler Bate won that tournament to become the first ever WWE UK Champion. Bate would lose the title to Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in what WWE.com recently crowned the best match so far in 2017. I was there live for Dunne v Bate in Chicago and it was absolutely one of the greatest matches I have ever seen live. It’s crazy to me that it was the last time those guys were seen on WWE TV.