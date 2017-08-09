Update On Alberto El Patron’s Suspension From GFW, Lashley’s Training Ground Highlights (Video)

Alberto El Patron

According to PWInsider.com, Alberto El Patron’s suspension is believed to be ending in time for a return at the Destination X live TV show next week on August 17th. Alberto, the current GFW World Champion, was cleared by Orlando Police a couple of weeks ago in his domestic incident involving Paige, but still remains under suspension and missed this past weekend’s live events in New York.

Bobby Lashley

The following video features Bobby Lashley talking about his MMA training with American Top Team and balancing fighting and professional wrestling: