GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna, who yesterday made waves on the internet when she called out WWE star Charlotte Flair, had the following exchange with a fan on Twitter after the fan claimed knowledge of GFW talent deals:

Every time a mark comments about @IMPACTWRESTLING's pay or contracts, I laugh & book myself a tropical vacation. Enjoy your 9-5 you hate. 😎🌴 — Sienna the Savage πŸ”₯ (@Sienna) August 9, 2017

Enjoy the 10% cut there taking from all independent booking from talent under contract — BrokenRoarke (@RoarkePartridge) August 9, 2017

Also not true, but I can only speak for myself. Keep acting like you have a contract though πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/T27dIJdhAJ — Sienna the Savage πŸ”₯ (@Sienna) August 9, 2017

I didn't mean to piss you of but it's what I've read your contract terms might be different tho — BrokenRoarke (@RoarkePartridge) August 9, 2017

Nah, you just meant to feel entitled to private financial matters more than caring about actual wrestling. This πŸ‘πŸΌ is πŸ‘πŸΌ the πŸ‘πŸΌ probπŸ‘πŸΌ lemπŸ‘πŸΌ https://t.co/guxuu17I6C — Sienna the Savage πŸ”₯ (@Sienna) August 9, 2017

Killin the wwe smarks! — Jay Warner (@RoyJohn92624863) August 9, 2017