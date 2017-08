Nia Jax

Nia Jax posted the following response to a fan that called her ‘nothing more than a jobber’ on Twitter, as well other remarks criticizing her:

yes…you’re right! But still making a crazier more amount of money you will ever see in your life https://t.co/1skEVEjta0 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) August 9, 2017

Hahah love the back pedal buddy ! That was pretty quick. And body shaming? Really? Lol! Wrong person to try that on https://t.co/7fdXUKMWf3 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) August 9, 2017

Related: Fashion Files Reveals Who Destroyed ‘Tully’, LAX Is Running The Game (Videos), Nia Jax Talks RAW Win

NXT

The following video is a preview for tonight’s episode of NXT, where Drew McIntyre will come face to face with NXT Champion Bobby Roode on tonight’s show: