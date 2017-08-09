New Matches Announced For This Week’s GFW, Absent Cruiserweight Returns to WWE 205 Live, Lana Takes a Shot at Charlotte Flair

Noam Dar Returns to WWE 205 Live
Noam Dar returned to WWE 205 Live last night and picked up a win over Mark Thomas, who was played by indie wrestler James Steele (James Liberty). This was Dar’s first appearance since losing the “I Quit” match to Cedric Alexander on July 11th.
New Matches Announced for This Week’s GFW
The following is the updated match list for this week’s GFW Impact:
-Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji -Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado
Lana Takes a Shot at Charlotte Flair
After losing to Charlotte Flair on WWE Smackdown Live last night, Lana Tweeted the following shot at the former Champion:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?