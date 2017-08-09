New Matches Announced For This Week’s GFW, Absent Cruiserweight Returns to WWE 205 Live, Lana Takes a Shot at Charlotte Flair

Noam Dar Returns to WWE 205 Live

Noam Dar returned to WWE 205 Live last night and picked up a win over Mark Thomas, who was played by indie wrestler James Steele (James Liberty). This was Dar’s first appearance since losing the “I Quit” match to Cedric Alexander on July 11th.

New Matches Announced for This Week’s GFW

The following is the updated match list for this week’s GFW Impact:

-Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji -Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado

-The Veterans of War vs. Tag Team Champions The LAX

-A sit-in demonstration from GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna as she demands answers from Karen Jarrett on her Destination X opponent

Lana Takes a Shot at Charlotte Flair

After losing to Charlotte Flair on WWE Smackdown Live last night, Lana Tweeted the following shot at the former Champion: