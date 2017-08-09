Full Content Listing For WWE’s 30 Years Of Survivor Series DVD Compilation, Artwork Revealed (Photos)

The DVD runs over 7 hours, with a 30 moment countdown and 17 full-length matches included in the release.
*Note* WDN noted the countdown moments featured on Disc 1 is listed in order of their ranking, so we’ve put that on the next page in case you don’t want to be spoiled in advance. Disc 2 and 3’s match listings, and the artwork are below, followed by Disc 1 on the next page.
DISC 2
5-on-5 Elimination Match Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster Survivor Series • November 24, 1988
WWE Championship Match Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker Survivor Series • November 27, 1991
5-on-5 Elimination Match The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart) Survivor Series • November 23, 1994
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Diesel Survivor Series • November 19, 1995
WWE Championship Match Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid Survivor Series • November 17, 1996
Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship The Rock vs. Mankind Survivor Series • November 15, 1998
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show Survivor Series • November 14, 1999
DISC 3
Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women’s Championship Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
WWE Championship Match Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show Survivor Series • November 17, 2002
5-on-5 Elimination Match Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian) Survivor Series • November 22, 2009
WWE Divas Championship Match Lay-Cool vs. Natalya Survivor Series • November 21, 2010
Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres Survivor Series • November 20, 2011
The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth Survivor Series • November 20, 2011
5-on-5 Elimination Match The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos Survivor Series • November 24, 2013
Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose Survivor Series • November 22, 2015
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Survivor Series • November 20, 2016