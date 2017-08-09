Braun Strowman Does Table Read For ‘Juno’, Charlotte Comments On Media Tour In China, Outsiders vs Steiners (Video)

Juno

The above video from The Ringer features Braun Strowman doing a table read for the 2007 film Juno, reading lines for the role of Juno MacGuff, originally played by Ellen Page.

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte recently noted she was off to China for a WWE media tour to promote WWE’s upcoming live event in Shenzhen, China on Sunday, Sept. 17. Charlotte noted fans can follow along with her journey on her Weibo account, which is a Chinese microblogging site similar to Facebook and Twitter.

Thank you Canada for a great weekend!! Next stop Shenzhen, China ! So excited for the upcoming week ahead. #WWE #Media — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 9, 2017

Road Wild

The following video features highlights from The Outsiders’ match against The Steiner Brothers at WCW Road Wild 1997: