‘Dalton Castle Presents Boys Night Out’ Tonight In Chicago; ‘American Idiot’ Smiley v ‘Prodigal Son’ Beau Crockett (WZ Video Exclusive)

Nick Hausman
dalton castle

‘Dalton Castle Presents Boys Night Out’ Tonight In Chicago

Ring of Honor’s Dalton Castle will performing tonight at a show called “Dalton Castle Presents Boys Night Out” at North Bar in Chicago, IL at 7:30 pm CST.

The night will feature stand-up comedy from Second City’s Martin Morrow as well as a performance from Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling.

‘American Idiot’ Smiley v ‘Prodigal Son’ Beau Crockett

Capitol Wrestling has released the following clip from the latest episode of Capitol Wrestling TV exclusively via WrestleZone’s Facebook page.

You can view the clip and find more info about it below:

This week on Capitol Wrestling Television we see one half of Sex Crazed, the “American Idiot” Smiley take on the “Prodigal Son” of the National Rasslin Alliance, Beau Crockett.
In this WrestleZone exclusive clip, we take a flight on Psycho Airlines as Smiley flies above Hoboken!
Watch this entire match, including a confrontation between the manager of the Capitol Wrestling Tag Team Champions Luxury Muscles Inc (Bobby Shields and Stan Styles), Portia Vaughn, Capitol Wrestling Co-Creator Marcus Dowling, and Matthew Ryan Shapiro NOW or anytime on Eric Bischoff’s IRW Network at IRWNetwork.com
New Episodes air at 6:05 every Monday night on GFQLive.tv and then immediately on-demand at 7:05pm before Raw on the IRW Network

