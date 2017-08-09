‘Dalton Castle Presents Boys Night Out’ Tonight In Chicago; ‘American Idiot’ Smiley v ‘Prodigal Son’ Beau Crockett (WZ Video Exclusive)

‘Dalton Castle Presents Boys Night Out’ Tonight In Chicago

Ring of Honor’s Dalton Castle will performing tonight at a show called “Dalton Castle Presents Boys Night Out” at North Bar in Chicago, IL at 7:30 pm CST.

The night will feature stand-up comedy from Second City’s Martin Morrow as well as a performance from Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling.

Tickets and more info are available HERE

‘American Idiot’ Smiley v ‘Prodigal Son’ Beau Crockett

Capitol Wrestling has released the following clip from the latest episode of Capitol Wrestling TV exclusively via WrestleZone’s Facebook page.

You can view the clip and find more info about it below: