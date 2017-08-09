This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Social Media Rankings See Decrease, Around The Ring w/ Sienna (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Source: Nielsen Social

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live had 35,000 unique accounts and 54,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 60,000 uniques and 91,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, Smackdown saw 13,000 uniques and 52,000 interactions on Twitter, which was down from 19,000 uniques and 80,000 interactions last week. Overall, Smackdown saw 48,000 total uniques and 106,000 total interactions for last night’s show, which was down from 79,000 total uniques and 171,000 total interactions last week. Despite the drop, Smackdown was still the second ranked overall airing in the series and specials category last night, ranking only behind NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Around The Ring

The following video is the latest episode of the Global Force Wrestling’s digital exclusive series Around The Ring, featuring Josh Mathews and this week’s guest, GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna:

