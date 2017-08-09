WWE Mae Young Classic Star Cleared For In-Ring Return, Hideo Itami Addresses Aleister Black (Video)

NXT

NXT and Mae Young Classic talent Kairi Sane has been cleared for an in-ring return, and will compete at tomorrow night’s NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Sane was sidelined after suffering a concussion at last month’s WWE Mae Young Classic TV tapings; WWE announced Sane’s return in the following Tweet:

Pro Wrestling Sheet previously reported Sane suffered the concussion during the tapings, but was on schedule to return to the ring this month.

Hideo Itami

The following video features Hideo Itami commenting on attacking Aleister Black and facing him at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn next week:

Related: New Match Announced for NXT Takeover Brooklyn, Updated Card