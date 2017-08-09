Details On New Season Of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge; Austin Comments, Top Ten WWE Smackdown Moments (Video)

Broken Skull Challenge

The Wrap is reporting Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Challenge” will return for season 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on CMT. Austin issued the following statement to The Wrap:

“Every season we’ve raised the bar and set new standards here at the ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And every season we’ve watched the finest athletes in America meet those challenges. But I guarantee you haven’t seen anything like the intensity of Season 5 of ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And that’s the bottom line.”

It appears as if shooting for the current season is close to being completed, as Austin has posted photos from the set in recent weeks:

Old Dodge step side at the #brokenskullchallenge compound.

WWE Top Ten

The following video features this week’s top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

