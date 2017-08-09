Heath Slater Opens Wrestling School, Dakota Kai Comments On Mae Young Classic, Alternate Angles Of Lesnar’s Miz TV Rampage (Videos)

Bill Pritchard

Heath Slater

Heath Slater posted the following, announcing the grand opening of his new Face 2 Face Wrestling School in Atlanta:

Mae Young Classic

WWE posted the following video with Dakota Kai talking about the Mae Young Classic and why she may seem like the girl next door, but that all changes once she’s in the ring:

Miz TV

The following video features an alternate look at Brock Lesnar’s destructive appearance on Miz TV on WWE RAW this week:

