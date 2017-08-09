Vince McMahon’s Reported Reaction To Shinsuke Nakamura’s Reverse Exploder Suplex On John Cena, New WWE Webseries Cancelled

Strong Style Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting Vince McMahon was reportedly furious after last Tuesday’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live where Shinsuke Nakamura dropped John Cena on his head during the final moments of their match. Cena was not injured in the reverse exploder spot, and Cena himself even told Nakamura not to apologize, but McMahon was said to have been very angry about the spot considering Cena’s status as the face of WWE. It was noted that McMahon came across as more being in defense of Cena than of being critical of Nakamura, but McMahon’s opinion of the current number one contender might change if he makes another mistake like this on such a big stage. NXT Insider Cathy Kelley posted the following, noting her new web show ‘NXT Insider’ has been cancelled. The series had a short run on WWE’s YouTube channel as it premiered back on June 28th: RIP #NXTInsider i thought we were safe — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 9, 2017