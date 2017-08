Kenny King recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few highlights below: Kenny King comments on his experience on ABC’s The Bachelorette, including his departure from the show after an amicable split with contestant Rachel Lindsay: The whole experience itself was amazing. Just to be able to have that once-in-a-lifetime experience that very few people will be able to relate to. To have the ups and the downs and the emotional roller coasters, the good and the bad, it was an amazing experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. As far as our breakup is concerned, it’s probably the most mature breakup I’ll ever have in my entire life. It was just a situation where, obviously, there was a thing, there was something between Rachel and I. My situation was different from everybody else. Everybody else didn’t have anything at home waiting for them, didn’t have other responsibilities and they didn’t have anything pulling at them from home. I did. Even though Rachel and I were developing a relationship and our connection was getting stronger, it wasn’t in the place where we both wanted it to be in order for both of us to want to continue. Whenever you have two people that respect each other and can look at an emotional, romantic relationship from a logical perspective, you’ll have that kind of thing where you say, listen, I’m all the way feeling you but maybe not at the right time. When you both say that, then it makes for a beautiful thing. And it just happened that it made for beautiful TV. King comments on his recent match against Kushida: Kushida is amazing. Kushida is not just one of the best cruiserweights in the world, he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. To be able to get in the ring with Kushida and go step for step with him and not just to prove to everybody else but prove to him that I am in that same league and I belong, it’s part of actually what I was focused on when I was on “The Bachelorette”. I knew that I was going to be focusing on making myself the best wrestler possible and that’s the culmination of all that. Every opportunity that I get from here on out, you’re going to be to see the very best version of me. King talks about his aspirations to work in New Japan, the next step in reaching his goals: When it comes to something like that, I think you have to take it day-by-day, step-by-step, match-by-match. Every single match that is coming up I have to look at it like it’s WrestleMania for me. Who ever is in front of me, I have to treat it as though it’s literally my last match, like I don’t have anything else to give. I think once you start doing that, then you start to string matches together and people start to take notice. One match at a time and literally give absolutely everything.