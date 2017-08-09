Zelina Vega Says Andrade Cien Almas Deserves The Spotlight (Video), New Takeover Match Teased, Eric Young Returns To NXT

NXT

Tonight’s episode of NXT teased a new match being added to the Takeover: Brooklyn III match card as Johnny Gargano stated he wants to compete, and he may have an opponent in Andrade Cien Almas.

The match is not officially on, but Almas’ business associate Zelina Vega heard this and challenged Gargano to a match. She said Almas was deserving of a big spotlight, and NXT’s brightest are at Takeover, so if NXT’s ‘Golden Boy’ (Gargano) is still looking for an opponent, he found one.

Sanity

As seen on tonight’s NXT, Eric Young made his return to guide Sanity and assisted in their beating of NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors Of Pain.

Young missed the last set of TV tapings due to taking time off to grieve for the passing of his mother; Sanity had cut a promo saying Young was off composing their masterpiece as a way to explain his absence: