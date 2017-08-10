Update On Sheamus & New WWE Studio Film Sheamus has posted the following to Twitter confirming he is currently in Vancouver this week filming for the upcoming WWE Studios’ film Buddy Games: Hair sorted for #BuddyGames movie role shooting here in Vancouver… *ONLY* legit movie star in the #WWE. pic.twitter.com/2e9h30RyLP — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 9, 2017 This is the WWE Studios movie that also stars actor Josh Duhamel who recently appeared on WWE TV to announce the movie. This movie will be Duhamel’s directorial debut. He also wrote the script with Jude Weng and Bob Schwartz. Deadline reports that the WWE Studios movie, “revolves around a group of thirty-something friends who reunite to play the Buddy Game — a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.” Sheamus will star as a tough pawnbroker named Thursty who brings an item of particular importance to actor Nick Swardson’s character named Bender. The Thursty character is also hiding a secret to be revealed. Duhamel stars in the movie as Bobfather the organizer and financier of the Buddy Games. The movie also stars Kevin Dillon (Doc, a chiropractor), Dax Shepard (Durfee, an aspiring but unsuccessful actor who participates in the Games), Olivia Munn (Tiffany, the wife of Bobfather), James Roday (Games participant Zane) and Dan Bakkedahl (Shelly, returning to the Games after after an emasculating injury at the last Games three years prior). Related: Sheamus Compares Michael Cole to Cable (Photo), Sheamus–Shield Statistic (Video) Kurt Angle’s Next AngleStrong Video Chat Confirmed WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will host his next ANGLESTRONG live video chat on Thursday, August 24th at 8pm EST. Angle will be taking questions on addiction and recovery via his ANGLESTRONG app. Angle encourages people who are struggling with addiction or in recovery to download the app at AngleStrong.com. Kurt celebrated 4 years of sobriety this past weekend. Lana Responds To Charlotte Laughing At Her Lana has continued to tweet about her loss to Charlotte on Smackdown Live this past week. Here is her latest tweet responding to Charlotte laughing at her pre-match: They laugh at me for trying & then wonder why I’m a mean girl? If I don’t stand up & fight for myself who will ? @WWE #Ravishing pic.twitter.com/BHwAwSaMaI — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 9, 2017