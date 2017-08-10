Jon Jones Teases Possible SummerSlam Appearance, Nakamura Pretends To Steal Fan’s Phone (Video)

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jon Jones Teases Possible SummerSlam Appearance

UFC Lightweight Champion Jon Jones has posted the following to Twitter responding to a fan that asked him if he’d be sitting ringside for SummerSlam:

Related: Big Update on Brock Lesnar Returning to UFC, His 2018 WWE Schedule and How WWE Feels About Allowing Lesnar to Fight Again

Shinsuke Nakamura Pretends To Steal Fan’s Phone

The following funny video has been making the rounds of Shinsuke Nakamura post-Smackdown Live this past week pretending to steal a fans’ cell phone when they asked for a selfie:

@shinsukenakamura pretends to stash someone’s phone in his pants #SDLIVE #WWE

A post shared by ADC (@andrewdavidcox) on

Jon JonesShinsuke Nakamura
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"