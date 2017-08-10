Heath Slater was in Atlanta on Wednesday for the grand opening of his new Face 2 Face Wrestling school at 3201 Atlanta Industrial Parkway, Suite 306.
Slater has enlisted several notable trainers to work with talents at the school including:
Slater also has a few indie veterans working with him as trainers.
Here is the description for the new school:
The 7,200 square-foot facility features wrestling rings, strength training areas, locker rooms and a media/AV center.
The multi-step training program features 13 weeks of training followed by supplemental training and continuing education.
You can visit face2facewrestling.com or e-mail face2facewrestling@gmail.com for more information.
Below are some videos of Slater speaking with FOX 5 Atlanta about the new facility:
