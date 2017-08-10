Heath Slater was in Atlanta on Wednesday for the grand opening of his new Face 2 Face Wrestling school at 3201 Atlanta Industrial Parkway, Suite 306.

Slater has enlisted several notable trainers to work with talents at the school including:

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

Former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz

Mr. “Curtis” Hughes

Slater also has a few indie veterans working with him as trainers.

Here is the description for the new school:

“The Face to Face Wrestling Academy offers the most talent under one roof, more then any independently owned school. Boasting 2 hall of famers, certified legends, and a limitless resources and connections to the biggest companies in the world, Face 2 Face Wrestling is your #1 place to not only break into the business, but also succeed in it! Don’t just see your dreams, make them a reality! Join Face 2 Face Wrestling today by logging into www.face2facewrestling.com today, and start your first step, to the most exciting journey you could ever imagine. LIMITED TIME ONLY: if you sign up before the end of August, all 2017 classes are 25 percent off! Space is limited, so reserve your spot with destiny today, and learn everything there is to know about wrestling, with the Face 2 Face Wrestling Academy!”

The 7,200 square-foot facility features wrestling rings, strength training areas, locker rooms and a media/AV center.

The multi-step training program features 13 weeks of training followed by supplemental training and continuing education.

You can visit face2facewrestling.com or e-mail face2facewrestling@gmail.com for more information.

Below are some videos of Slater speaking with FOX 5 Atlanta about the new facility:



