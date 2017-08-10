GFW X Division Star Trashes WWE 205 Live, Calls It “Garbage”

WZ participated in a media conference call yesterday with GFW talents Sonjay Dutt, Trevor Lee and Low Ki.

During the call, Trevor Lee had some choice words for WWE 205 Live, calling the show “garbage”, and adding he is the X Division Champion at 225 pounds, and no one in WWE’s Cruiserweight Division could come close to doing what he does.

Lee is not technically the X Division Champion, but GFW has been doing an angle on TV in which Lee has been stealing the Title from Sonjay Dutt, and claiming to be the rightful X Division Champion.

You can listen to the entire media call in the audio player above.

Main Event Announced and More for Tonight’s GFW Impact

In related news, GFW has confirmed that the main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Trevor Lee, Bobby Lashley and Low Ki vs Alberto El Patron, X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal. The match will be a preview of the singles matches which will be featured at Destination X.

Below is the updated match card for GFW Impact tonight:

-Knockouts Champion Sienna opens the show with a “sit-in demonstration”

-The Veterans of War vs. Unified GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX

-Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji

-Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado

-ACH vs. Ishimori in the last Super X Cup semi-final tournament match

-Bobby Lashley and Matt Sydal have a sitdown with Dutch Mantel

-Bobby Lashley, Low Ki and Trevor Lee vs. Alberto El Patron, Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal