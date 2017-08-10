WZ Daily 8.10.17: Vince McMahon Reportedly Furious, WWE Network Breaking Into China, Jon Jones Teasing SummerSlam Appearance, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Octavarius’ Brian Wohl as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Brian discuss include:

Why Vince McMahon was reportedly furious following this week’s Smackdown Live

The WWE Network finally cracking into the China market

Jon Jones teasing an appearance at SummerSlam

Sheamus‘ upcoming role in a WWE Studios film

Heath Slater opening his own pro wrestling academy

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: