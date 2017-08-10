RVD Says Johnny Gargano Move “Looks Familiar”, Shinsuke Nakamura Prepares for SummerSlam By Surfing, ACH on Super X Cup Match (Videos)

RVD Says Johnny Gargano Move “Looks Familiar”

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam pointed out on Twitter that Johnny Gargano’s Slingshot DDT, which RVD posted a clip of Gargano using in the CWC, is similar to the move which people often credit RVD for inventing:

Shinsuke Nakamura Prepares for SummerSlam By Surfing

WWE has released the following video, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura going surfing and contemplating his big match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam. Nakamura admits to being calm and peaceful in the ocean, but says it will be very different at SummerSlam:

ACH on Super X Cup Match Tonight

As noted, ACH vs. Taiji Ishimori will take place on GFW Impact tonight, with the winner moving on to the finals of the Super X Cup. In the video below, ACH talks his semi-finals match tonight, and why the tournament means so much to him: