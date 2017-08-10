Update on Top Indy Star Heading to WWE, Big Show Trains For SummerSlam, Preview WWE’s New “Flashback Friday” Series (Videos)

Update on Top Indy Star Heading to WWE

As noted, top independent star Lio Rush will be working his final indy date this Saturday for MCW, as he is expected to begin training with WWE imminently.

According to PWInsider.com, Rush has likely already signed a WWE deal, but because he got his start in MCW, he wanted to add a final date with the promotion so he could properly say farewell to the company.

Big Show Trains for SummerSlam

Big Show Tweeted the following workout video as he prepares to face Big Cass at WWE SummerSlam:

Preview WWE’s New “Flashback Friday” Series

Beginning tomorrow, WWE will be launching a new “Flashback Friday” series, and the first episode, along with next week’s episode, will look back at Degeneration-X. Below is a preview for the premiere episode: