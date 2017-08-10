Ric Flair Introduces the 2017 PGA Championship (Video), Josh Barnett on Kassius Ohno Copying Him, Christian Lands Role on TV Show

Christian Lands Role on TV Show

Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian revealed on Twitter that he landed a role on the “Murdoch Mysteries” TV show, which airs on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation every Monday. The 11th season is currently filming, and Christian is amidst shooting the role.

Josh Barnett Questions Kassius Ohno Promo

Josh Barnett, Sean Waltman and actor Crow Garrett were in attendance for last night’s WWE NXT live event, and Barnett thanked William Regal, along with pointing out Kassius Ohno’s promo to Hideo Itami:

Likewise. I always love hearing the old stories and talking shop. https://t.co/H4PwLVXQoq — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) August 10, 2017

I just watched Chris Hero bite my shit in a promo at KENTA in NXT. Or homage. Whichever, I was surprised. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) August 10, 2017

Ric Flair Introduces the 2017 PGA Championship

TNT’s exclusive coverage of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC teed off this afternoon with a lively introduction from Charlotte native and 16-time WWE world champion Ric Flair: