Backstage Update on WWE Not Signing Rey Mysterio, His Future in Lucha Underground, Possibly Heading to GFW, Konnan Issues and More

As noted, WWE recently decided against signing former Champion Rey Mysterio, and one of the reported reasons for the decision was because of Vince McMahon’s feelings on Konnan, who represents Mysterio. Konnan did note recently that he never negotiated with WWE on Mysterio’s behalf, and that if anyone in WWE viewed Konnan negatively, he would stay out of negotiations and allow Mysterio to deal with WWE on his own. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that although WWE decided against making an offer to Mysterio, reports of Mysterio in negotiations with the company were overblown in the first place, and talks were never said to be that serious between the two sides. The report added the feeling was always that Mysterio would end up in GFW because he prefers the lighter schedule compared to WWE’s full-time schedule. Mysterio would be unlikely to sign a full-time deal with WWE at this stage in his career, unless he signed for limited dates, which would mean making less money than if he just stayed on the indy scene. With regards to Mysterio’s Lucha Underground status, the fact that Rey is looking elsewhere for work right now is not a good sign for LU, and it looks like the two sides are likely to be parting ways. Mysterio is expected to receive a big money offer from GFW, something LU might not be able to offer at this point. Mysterio’s current deal with LU is making him one of the highest paid wrestlers in the world, working a limited number of dates while having the freedom to work on other projects, but it’s unlikely LU is in a position to make Mysterio the same offer again. Last month, GFW Executive Karen Jarrett fueled the rumors of Mysterio signing with GFW when she posted a photo with Rey to her Instagram account. It’s worth noting that the photo has since been deleted, likely because Mysterio remains under contract with Lucha Underground until the end of season three, and then a 90 day period after that.