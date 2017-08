Baron Corbin vs Nikki Bella on Twitter Continues The Twitter war of words between Nikki Bella and Baron Corbin continued today, after Nikki teased yesterday that will be seated ringside for Corbin vs John Cena at WWE SummerSlam: .@JohnCena insulting me makes you no better than all the losers on twitter. Way to be a role model. See you at #SummerSlam — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 9, 2017 Front row? I’ll be sure to slam him in to the barricade in front of you. Bring a towel, you can throw it in when he can’t take anymore. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017 NXT Coach Headed to WWN Tryouts, Title Matches Signed For This Weekend WWN Live has issued the following: August 10th: You can still get tickets for EVOLVE 90 this Friday in Joppa, MD, EVOLVE 91 this Saturday in Queens, NY and PROGRESS this Saturday in Queens. EVOLVE 91 and PROGRESS are in the same building, but both events are a separate ticket. Click the links to purchase and for building info. You can print your tickets at home or show your phone so there is no reason to deal with will call or having them mailed. Thank you for your support! August 10th: We are very excited to announce a WWN Seminar/Tryout for September 22nd in Livonia, MI. This will feature NXT Coach Norman Smiley! We’ll have more info next week. August 10th: EVOLVE officials have decided to grant former EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi rematches this weekend since they never received a rematch. However, obviously they are no longer teaming. Each has been given the option to choose a partner for shots against current EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake this weekend. August 10th: Tracy Williams has surprised us with his pick. Williams and Drew Gulak started Catch Point and were EVOLVE Tag Team Champions. Now Williams will try to win the titles back with Gulak’s brother. It will be Anthony Henry & James Drake vs. Tracy Williams & Rory Gulak this Friday at EVOLVE 90 in Joppa, MD. August 10th: Fred Yehi has decided to give Jason Kincaid a title shot after watching this promo. If Henry & Drake retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship at EVOLVE 90, it will be Henry & Drake vs. Yehi & Kincaid for the titles at EVOLVE 91 in Queens, NY. August 10th: We will take the focus away from this weekend for a moment to release the first talent roster for the EVOLVE return to the Detroit on September 22nd and Chicago on September 23rd. Click the links for building and ticket info. You made our first trip to the Midwest a success. Now we are ready to return with loaded cards. Already signed for both events are: -EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

-WWN Champion Matt Riddle

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake

-Keith Lee

-Ethan Page

-ACH

-Fred Yehi

-Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-plus many others to be announced!!! August 10th: EVOLVE 90 this Friday will see Darby Allin wrestle a wrestler selected from that afternoon’s WWN Seminar/Tryout. This is full circle for Allin who was discovered in a WWN Seminar/Tryout. There are still spots available in both the talent and creative seminars this Friday in Joppa, MD. Go here for info. August 10th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. Here’s a look at this weekend’s lineups: EVOLVE 90 – August 11th – Joppa, MD – 8pm EDT – – Joppa, MD – Tickets – Watch On FloSlam.tv Main Event #1 – PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match WALTER defends vs. Fred Yehi Main Event #2 – Lio Rush Final Hour Weekend Special Challenge Match – Non-Title WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Lio Rush EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match Anthony Henry & James Drake defend vs. Tracy Williams & Rory Gulak Grudge Match Keith Lee vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway Special Attraction Tag Team Match Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. ACH & Ethan Page Special Attraction Match Jason Kincaid vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly Bonus Match Darby Allin vs. wrestler from Seminar/Tryout EVOLVE 91 – August 12th – Queens, NY – 4pm EDT – Tickets – Watch On FloSlam.tv WWN Championship Match – Fatal Four Way Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams vs. PROGRESS Atlas Champion WALTER EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match Anthony Henry & James Drake defend vs. Fred Yehi & Jason Kincaid 2017 WWNLive Experience Rematch Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black Special Attraction Match Mark Haskins vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly Grudge Match Timothy Thatcher with Stokey Hathaway vs. Darby Allin The Opening Match Ethan Page vs. ACH