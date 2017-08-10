Backstage News On Why Dolph Ziggler Has Been Absent From WWE TV

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dolph Ziggler has been absent from WWE TV in recent weeks as the company has nothing for him creatively at the moment.

Ziggler, along with Smackdown Live stars such as Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Tye Dillinger, are currently in the same situation, as they are capable of returning to TV, but are not being used as creative has no story line plans in place for them.

Gargano Talks Takeover

Johnny Gargano Tweeted the following on facing Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT Takeover Brooklyn:

Last year.. #NXTTakeOverBrooklyn was my very first Takeover. I haven’t missed one since. I’m not going to start now.. Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/IRBIbJMvqL — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 10, 2017

WWE Stars Praise Kurt Angle

WWE Games has released the following WWE 2K18 video, featuring Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens praising Kurt Angle’s pro wrestling accomplishments: