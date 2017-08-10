Jon Jones Continues Pushing for Brock Lesnar Fight

As noted, tonight’s GFW Impact episode will feature a sitdown interview with Dutch Mantel, Bobby Lashley and Matt Sydal, and GFW has issued the following promoting the segment:

Dutch Mantell Sits Down with Lashley and Matt Sydal

This Thursday, in an effort to settle down the animosity between Lashley and Matt Sydal, Dutch Mantell will have a sit down with both men on #IMPACTonPop.

The sit down aims to work through the issues that have lead to the anger between these two wrestlers. It all started when Matt Sydal demanded an X-Division title shot from Bruce Prichard, only the be attacked and interrupted by Lashley, who was also demanding a title shot. Lashley did not have his eye on the X-Division Championship, rather the World Championship.

One thing lead to another, and on July 27th, Bruce Prichard announced on IMPACT, that Lashley and Sydal would face each other inside the six-sided ring at Destination X. The winner takes home the Title Shot.

Will Dutch’s sit down be able to bring peace? If so, what implications does that have on the match at #DestX? Tune in Thursday to find out!