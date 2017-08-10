Eric Bischoff Calls The WWE Product ‘Homogenized & Sanitized’; Praises Protecting SSlam Main Event Finish

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On WWE closely guarding the finish to the WWE RAW SummerSlam Fatal 4-Way main event by not telling the competitors who is winning (except Brock): EB: I think it’s awesome. They should do it more often. I really think that, first of all, it makes it more exciting. The fact that we are talking about it on this show and others are talking about it and that they are even doing it is great. It will make for a better product. I love it. I used to get a lot of heat for doing stuff like that. If you go back and read some of Dave Meltzer’s stuff about stuff that was, “going on behind the scenes,” I guess some of it was. Some of it was accurate but some of it wasn’t. He’d say that everybody hated Eric Bischoff because, “he was kayfabing the announcers,” and, “he was kayfabing the talent.” “He wouldn’t tell anybody what the finishes were.” That’s true. That’s true! There were some people that were pissed off about that and some of it is true but it was the right thing to do because it just added energy. Sometimes it was negative energy and sometimes it was positive energy but there was talk. There were heat. People were expressing themselves about it. I think they should do it way more often. The product is too homogenized and sanitized. Too many people know what is going on all the time. I would love to see them do anything that they can do to bring it back to that point where you are just not sure what is going to happen. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month! Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric and I taking an over hour long retrospective look at the 1996 WCW Road Wild PPV. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing the new movie Detroit and Eric’s memories of growing up in the Detroit during the 1967 riots. They then chat a few of the pro wrestling news headlines from the past week. Including: The WWE Network expanding into China

