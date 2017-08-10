Triple H on Twenty Year Anniversary of DX, WWE Stars Celebrate the Group, Unseen Footage of Raw Last Man Standing Match (Videos)

Triple H on Twenty Year Anniversary of DX

Triple H Tweeted the following on twenty years of DX:

.@ShawnMichaels & I formed DX w/ a bond built on:

Desire

Passion

Drive

& we kicked ass!

20 yrs later it’s still there & we still KICK ASS! pic.twitter.com/qYSB0pUEr9 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2017

WWE Stars Celebrate the Group

In related news, WWE has released the following video featuring WWE stars celebrating 20 years of DX. As noted, a new “Flashback Friday” series will launch tomorrow, with the first episode focusing on Degeneration X:

Unseen Footage of WWE Raw Main Event

WWE has released the following unseen footage video of this week’s Last Man Standing Match on WWE Raw: