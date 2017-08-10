Triple H on Twenty Year Anniversary of DX, WWE Stars Celebrate the Group, Unseen Footage of Raw Last Man Standing Match (Videos)

Nick Paglino
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Triple H on Twenty Year Anniversary of DX

Triple H Tweeted the following on twenty years of DX:

WWE Stars Celebrate the Group

In related news, WWE has released the following video featuring WWE stars celebrating 20 years of DX. As noted, a new “Flashback Friday” series will launch tomorrow, with the first episode focusing on Degeneration X:

Unseen Footage of WWE Raw Main Event

WWE has released the following unseen footage video of this week’s Last Man Standing Match on WWE Raw:

