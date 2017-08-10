Injured WWE Star Cleared to Return to the Ring
According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, injured WWE star Darren Young was evaluated earlier this week and has been cleared to return to the ring. No word on when WWE plans to bring Young back to TV, but he’s cleared to return whenever WWE wants him to.
Paul Heyman is Coming to Instagram
Paul Heyman has launched an official Instagram account, however he has yet to make any posts. You can check out the account at this link.
In related news, Heyman predicts Mayweather vs McGregor in the following video clip from Heyman’s appearance on PIX 11 last week:
Charlotte Announces Network to China
As noted, Charlotte Flair was in Shenzhen, China last week, and it was to promote the Network launching in China. Below are some photos and a video of Flair announcing the Network to Chinese fans:
R-Truth in the Studio
As seen below, R-Truth is back in the studio this week working on new music:
