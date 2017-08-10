Injured WWE Star Cleared to Return to the Ring According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, injured WWE star Darren Young was evaluated earlier this week and has been cleared to return to the ring. No word on when WWE plans to bring Young back to TV, but he’s cleared to return whenever WWE wants him to. Paul Heyman is Coming to Instagram Paul Heyman has launched an official Instagram account, however he has yet to make any posts. You can check out the account at this link. In related news, Heyman predicts Mayweather vs McGregor in the following video clip from Heyman’s appearance on PIX 11 last week: Charlotte Announces Network to China As noted, Charlotte Flair was in Shenzhen, China last week, and it was to promote the Network launching in China. Below are some photos and a video of Flair announcing the Network to Chinese fans: WOOOOOO! @WWENetwork is going to be available in China beginning August 18, and @MsCharlotteWWE couldn’t be more excited about it… pic.twitter.com/0pOpRbfPfm — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2017 Arrived Shenzhen #WWEChina pic.twitter.com/hH7o9gQ5P1 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 10, 2017 #WWEChina Team @tapout #sdlive A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:22am PDT R-Truth in the Studio As seen below, R-Truth is back in the studio this week working on new music: Me an Jtrx at it again! Another one for the up coming EP, ” I got It ” feature by LeeLee pic.twitter.com/110mwAMPu9 — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) August 10, 2017