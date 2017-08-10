Cathy Kelly on Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones, Street Profits Entrance Theme (Videos), JBL on Big Rugby Game

JBL Talks Big Preseason Rugby Game
As noted, WWE Smackdown Live announcer JBL has been working with the Beyond Rugby Bermuda program for several years, and they are hosting a preseason match between London-based Saracens and the USA Islanders, streaming live on FloRugby.com. JBL had the following to say to WWE.com about the program, which works with at-risk local children:
Cathy Kelly on Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones
WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelly looking at Brock Lesnar crashing MizTV on Raw this week, and fueling speculation of a fight between The Beast and Jon Jones in UFC:
Street Profits Entrance Theme
WWE has released the entrance theme for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who made their debuts as The Street Profits on NXT last night:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?