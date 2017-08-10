Cathy Kelly on Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones, Street Profits Entrance Theme (Videos), JBL on Big Rugby Game

Nick Paglino
(Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

JBL Talks Big Preseason Rugby Game

As noted, WWE Smackdown Live announcer JBL has been working with the Beyond Rugby Bermuda program for several years, and they are hosting a preseason match between London-based Saracens and the USA Islanders, streaming live on FloRugby.com. JBL had the following to say to WWE.com about the program, which works with at-risk local children:

“We put incredible standards around what we do. We demand a lot out of these youths. Our goal is to keep kids in school and out of gangs. Most years we have 100 percent graduation rate. You have to have a certain Grade Point Average to be in our program. We have mentors, we have all kinds of counselors, we have mandatory homework academy, we have tutorials.”

Cathy Kelly on Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelly looking at Brock Lesnar crashing MizTV on Raw this week, and fueling speculation of a fight between The Beast and Jon Jones in UFC:

Street Profits Entrance Theme

WWE has released the entrance theme for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who made their debuts as The Street Profits on NXT last night:

