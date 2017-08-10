Cathy Kelly on Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones, Street Profits Entrance Theme (Videos), JBL on Big Rugby Game

JBL Talks Big Preseason Rugby Game As noted, WWE Smackdown Live announcer JBL has been working with the Beyond Rugby Bermuda program for several years, and they are hosting a preseason match between London-based Saracens and the USA Islanders, streaming live on FloRugby.com. JBL had the following to say to WWE.com about the program, which works with at-risk local children: “We put incredible standards around what we do. We demand a lot out of these youths. Our goal is to keep kids in school and out of gangs. Most years we have 100 percent graduation rate. You have to have a certain Grade Point Average to be in our program. We have mentors, we have all kinds of counselors, we have mandatory homework academy, we have tutorials.” Cathy Kelly on Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelly looking at Brock Lesnar crashing MizTV on Raw this week, and fueling speculation of a fight between The Beast and Jon Jones in UFC: As if @BrockLesnar‘s opposition in the #Fatal4Way match isn’t enough, he might have to worry about someone else’s presence at @SummerSlam… pic.twitter.com/xHm3p9JhqV — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2017 Street Profits Entrance Theme WWE has released the entrance theme for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who made their debuts as The Street Profits on NXT last night: