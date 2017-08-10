New NXT Theme Previously Used By WWE Team, Meet The Mae Young Classic’s International Competitors (Videos)

Street Profits As noted, the Street Profits made their NXT debut on last night’s show, defeating the Metro Brothers. Their theme, which is now on WWE Music’s YouTube channel, is called ‘Bring The Swag’ but it may sound a bit familiar to WWE fans. The instrumentals were previously used for Team B.A.D.’s brief WWE main roster run; compare both themes below. It’s not that uncommon for WWE to reuse themes for different wrestlers, as two more infamous examples include Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American’ theme originally being for Mike Rotunda, and Kurt Angle’s theme was originally for The Patriot: Related: The Street Profits Comment On Their NXT Debut, Billie Kay & Peyton Mock Ruby Riot, GFW Previews Sonjay Dutt vs Trevor Lee (Videos) Mae Young Classic The following video features a look at some of the international competitors from the Mae Young Classic: