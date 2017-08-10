Several WWE Superstar Appearances In NYC For Summerslam, Alexa Bliss / ESPN Note, New ‘Birth Of A Dragon Preview (Video)

Bill Pritchard
wwe summerslam

WWE Summerslam

WWE is gearing up for Summerslam in Brooklyn with a number of WWE Superstar appearances that week leading into four days of WWE TV tapings, which will feature the following highlighted appearances that week through WWE Smackdown Live:

Thursday, August 17th

Toys R Us Flatbush Avenue – Brooklyn, NY
2 p.m.
Becky Lynch

Friday, August 18th

Toys R Us – Bay Parkway – Brooklyn, NY
10 a.m.
Charlotte Flair

Toys R Us – Richmond Avenue – Staten Island, NY
2 p.m.
Natalya

Summerslam Meet & Greet – 40/40 Club & Restaurant @ Barclays Center

1:00 p.m.
AJ Styles
Dean Ambrose

3:30 p.m.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Alexa Bliss
Naomi
Asuka

Saturday, August 19th

Toys R Us – Middle Village – Queens, NY
10 a.m.
Neville

Summerslam Meet & Greet – 40/40 Club & Restaurant @ Barclays Center

10 a.m.
Sasha Banks
The Hardy Boyz

12:30 p.m.
Kurt Angle

3:00 p.m.
The New Day
Roman Reigns

Tuesday, August 22nd

Tapout Fitness Gym – 32nd Street – New York, NY
12:00 p.m.
Jinder Mahal
Naomi

Alexa Bliss

On a related noted, Alexa Bliss recently noted she will be spending the day with ESPN tomorrow, and will keep fans updated on what she’ll be doing on campus.

Birth Of A Dragon

The following video features footage from the upcoming film ‘Birth Of A Dragon’ about Bruce Lee, featuring his infamous fight with Wong Jack Lee:

