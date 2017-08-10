Several WWE Superstar Appearances In NYC For Summerslam, Alexa Bliss / ESPN Note, New ‘Birth Of A Dragon Preview (Video)

WWE Summerslam
WWE is gearing up for Summerslam in Brooklyn with a number of WWE Superstar appearances that week leading into four days of WWE TV tapings, which will feature the following highlighted appearances that week through WWE Smackdown Live:
Thursday, August 17th
Toys R Us Flatbush Avenue – Brooklyn, NY
Friday, August 18th
Toys R Us – Bay Parkway – Brooklyn, NY
Toys R Us – Richmond Avenue – Staten Island, NY
Summerslam Meet & Greet – 40/40 Club & Restaurant @ Barclays Center
1:00 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19th
Toys R Us – Middle Village – Queens, NY
Summerslam Meet & Greet – 40/40 Club & Restaurant @ Barclays Center
10 a.m.
12:30 p.m.
3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22nd
Tapout Fitness Gym – 32nd Street – New York, NY
Alexa Bliss
On a related noted, Alexa Bliss recently noted she will be spending the day with ESPN tomorrow, and will keep fans updated on what she’ll be doing on campus.
Birth Of A Dragon
The following video features footage from the upcoming film ‘Birth Of A Dragon’ about Bruce Lee, featuring his infamous fight with Wong Jack Lee:
AJ StylesAlexa BlissAsukaBecky Lynchbirth of a dragonCharlotte FlairDean Ambrosejinder mahalKurt AngleNaominatalyaNevilleRoman ReignsSasha BanksShinsuke Nakamurathe hardysthe new dayHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?