Several WWE Superstar Appearances In NYC For Summerslam, Alexa Bliss / ESPN Note, New ‘Birth Of A Dragon Preview (Video)

WWE Summerslam WWE is gearing up for Summerslam in Brooklyn with a number of WWE Superstar appearances that week leading into four days of WWE TV tapings, which will feature the following highlighted appearances that week through WWE Smackdown Live: Thursday, August 17th Toys R Us Flatbush Avenue – Brooklyn, NY

2 p.m.

Becky Lynch Friday, August 18th Toys R Us – Bay Parkway – Brooklyn, NY

10 a.m.

Charlotte Flair Toys R Us – Richmond Avenue – Staten Island, NY

2 p.m.

Natalya Summerslam Meet & Greet – 40/40 Club & Restaurant @ Barclays Center 1:00 p.m.

AJ Styles

Dean Ambrose 3:30 p.m.

Shinsuke Nakamura

Alexa Bliss

Naomi

Asuka Saturday, August 19th Toys R Us – Middle Village – Queens, NY

10 a.m.

Neville Summerslam Meet & Greet – 40/40 Club & Restaurant @ Barclays Center 10 a.m.

Sasha Banks

The Hardy Boyz 12:30 p.m.

Kurt Angle 3:00 p.m.

The New Day

Roman Reigns Tuesday, August 22nd Tapout Fitness Gym – 32nd Street – New York, NY

12:00 p.m.

Jinder Mahal

Naomi Alexa Bliss On a related noted, Alexa Bliss recently noted she will be spending the day with ESPN tomorrow, and will keep fans updated on what she'll be doing on campus. excited to spend the day @espn tomorrow stay tuned for more details #Summerslam #fixedit hahah — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 10, 2017