Baron Corbin Reacts To Dave Meltzer’s Critique Of Him, Knockouts Title Match Confirmed For GFW Destination X

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has reacted to a recent critique by Dave Meltzer about his progress and position in WWE so far, and knocked Meltzer and said it’s easy to comment when you haven’t done it before.

Earlier today Dave Meltzer critiqued Baron Corbin on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, and said Corbin is not world championship material at this time, but could be in the future if his in-ring abilities improved.

Meltzer’s comments were a pretty straight forward critique without any malice, saying Corbin was in his position due WWE’s ‘fetish with tall guys’ and said Corbin needed to work on his promos. Meltzer did say Corbin could work the main event with someone like Kevin Owens as a partner, but he could also have an ‘average undercard match’ which wouldn’t exactly qualify him as a world champion caliber talent right now.

Corbin did react to the headline posted by WrestlingNews.co that highlighted the ‘tall guys’ remark from Meltzer, and Corbin posted the following:

What matches and promos has Dave meltzer done. Ohh none! He is a old man who could never do what anyone on the roster can or could. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

Meltzer and Corbin then had a brief dialogue over several Tweets about the situation, as seen below:

You where blocked while I was in nxt. Now you’re free to say what ever to me — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

None whatsoever, he read something without context, reacted, wanted to pick a fight with a 30 year out of date comeback, and then ran. https://t.co/lbSzbwMMvu — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 10, 2017

Not at all. But you can’t comment on the actors ability unless you have done it before or at least tried. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

Think before tweeting. By that logic, your boss had no right to judge anyone in wrestling until 1998. Muchnick never had the right. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 11, 2017

Destination X

It was confirmed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Gail Kim will challenge Sienna for the Knockouts Championship at Destination X next week.

The match was announced at the top of the show after Sienna staged a ‘sit-in’ while she demanded answers from Karen Jarrett about her opponent. Karen came out and revealed Gail was her opponent, and Gail then came to the ring and said she would win the title and retire as Knockouts Champion. The two ended up brawling until GFW officials separated them to end the segment.