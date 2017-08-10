Baron Corbin Reacts To Dave Meltzer’s Critique Of Him, Knockouts Title Match Confirmed For GFW Destination X

Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin has reacted to a recent critique by Dave Meltzer about his progress and position in WWE so far, and knocked Meltzer and said it’s easy to comment when you haven’t done it before.
Earlier today Dave Meltzer critiqued Baron Corbin on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, and said Corbin is not world championship material at this time, but could be in the future if his in-ring abilities improved.
Meltzer’s comments were a pretty straight forward critique without any malice, saying Corbin was in his position due WWE’s ‘fetish with tall guys’ and said Corbin needed to work on his promos. Meltzer did say Corbin could work the main event with someone like Kevin Owens as a partner, but he could also have an ‘average undercard match’ which wouldn’t exactly qualify him as a world champion caliber talent right now.
Corbin did react to the headline posted by WrestlingNews.co that highlighted the ‘tall guys’ remark from Meltzer, and Corbin posted the following:
Meltzer and Corbin then had a brief dialogue over several Tweets about the situation, as seen below:
Destination X
It was confirmed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Gail Kim will challenge Sienna for the Knockouts Championship at Destination X next week.
The match was announced at the top of the show after Sienna staged a ‘sit-in’ while she demanded answers from Karen Jarrett about her opponent. Karen came out and revealed Gail was her opponent, and Gail then came to the ring and said she would win the title and retire as Knockouts Champion. The two ended up brawling until GFW officials separated them to end the segment.
