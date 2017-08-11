Figure Friday: FYE Exclusive Funko POP! WWE Chris Jericho (Photos)

Welcome to Figure Friday! Today we take a look at the brand new FYE (For Your Entertainment) Exclusive Funko POP! WWE Chris Jericho! This POP! is only available at FYE stores, found in most shopping malls, and if you don’t have one you know what happens, right? You just made the list! Nah, if you don’t have one you can get it on FYE’s website here. They’re really good about shipping POPs! well for those who keep them mint. This Jericho has purple tights while his mass retail version has red tights. You Just Made The List! ———————————————————- Check out my in-depth review on WrestleZone.com’s #FigureFriday tomorrow featuring the FYE Exclusive Funko POP WWE Chris Jericho figure! ———————————————————- Save 15% on Extreme-Sets.com with code MBG1211 at checkout! ———————————————————- #wwe #worldwrestlingentertainment #wwenetwork #wweuniverse #Funko #ChrisJericho #KevinOwens #WrestleZone #wrestling #WrestlingFigures #wrestlingfigurephotography #ccw #crashcollisionwrestling #raw #smackdown #nxt #acba #actionfigures #ringsidecollectibles #mbg1211 #mbgfilms #matthewgoldberg #wfp #toyphotography #toystagram #ToyCrewBuddies #figlife #ArticulatedComicBookArt A post shared by Matthew Goldberg | mbg1211 (@mbg1211) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT That being said, let’s take a look at Jericho in his box. Jericho comes in the typical Funko POP! style box with a nice FYE WWE Exclusive sticker on the front. Most POP! collectors love the exclusive stickers as it signifies their specialty and uniqueness in their collection. If you’re unfamiliar with the Funko POPs! they’re highly addictive, so beware! You can see Jericho in the window holding The List of Jericho as well as some illustrations of him on the sides. On the back it has an interesting lineup as they included Bayley, which is only exclusive to Toys R Us. The others in the set include Ted Dibiase, Iron Shiek, Sasha Banks and Chris Jericho (red attire). Those can also be found at FYE. Once you remove Jericho from the box you can see the crazy amount of detail Funko put into this POP!. Honestly I’m becoming more and more impressed with Funko as they’re putting so much more effort into these lately. Just looking at Jericho’s kick pads to his tattoos (mind you Mattel doesn’t even include those) to his tights to the pen in his hand…it’s just crazy. Funko did a great job capturing Jericho in his latest form, of course his hairdo being a little different than how he is currently, but this is based on prior to his return as of late. He has a swivel joint at the neck so you can turn his head left or right, but you can’t pose him at all otherwise as he’s locked in the pose. If you want a current Jericho POP! flaunting his attitude with his clipboard and scarf this is the POP! for you. If you enjoy collecting POPs! I highly recommend you add this one to your WWE collection, especially if you’re a completionist as these go up in value once they’re “retired” from the stores, kind of like Disney vaulting their movies. This is one of the most impressive WWE POPs! I’ve seen in awhile, I really mean that, probably since FYE’s last exclusive of Finn Bálor in his demon entrance attire. I think many people will overlook it so don’t sleep on it. I also prefer the purple attire over the red as it just fits Jericho more in my opinion. The FYE POPs! are definitely well done as of late, so do check them out at your local FYE store or pick it up online before you make the list for not getting one in time! Unfortunately there won’t be a new episode of Figure 2 Photo this upcoming Monday but there will be one the following Monday, I promise. I really appreciate you guys making that show grow as much as it has on the WrestleZone Facebook, your support doesn’t go unnoticed and really means a lot! To that I say thank you! In the meantime if you’d like to keep up with the latest wrestling figure news be sure to follow my popular Wrestling Figure News Twitter, I might even give away a WWE POP! in the near future! Give FYE a follow on Twitter as well to stay current on their exclusive WWE POPs! and other WWE merch. If you’d like to keep up with me and my other wrestling figure projects give me a follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube! Thanks and I’ll see you next week! Save Save