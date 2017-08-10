Finn Balor Comments On Facing Bray Wyatt, His Progression Since Returning From Injury, Kairi Sane Makes Her NXT Debut

NXT Live
As noted yesterday, NXT signee and former Stardom talent Kairi Sane was cleared to return to the ring after suffering a concussion during the Mae Young Classic TV tapings.
Sane made her debut for NXT at their live event in St. Petersburg tonight, teaming with Dakota Kai and Aliyah against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Shayna Baszler. Kairi ending up winning the match for her team by hitting Billie Kay with her top rope diving elbow drop.
Finn Balor
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke with Jon Alba for FOX 22 / ABC 7 Maine while promoting WWE’s upcoming live event in Bangor; you can read a few highlights and listen to the full interview below:
Finn on how he’s progressed since tearing his labrum at last year’s Summerslam:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?