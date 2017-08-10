Xavier Woods Plays DX Theme Song with Trombone (Video), Singh Brothers Reflect on Being Rosebuds (Photo), Bayley Comments on Injury Status

Xavier Woods Plays DX Theme Song with Trombone As reported, today marked the 20 anniversary of D-Generation X forming as a faction. A number of WWE stars took pictures with vintage DX t-shirt, as well as famous poses from the faction. WWE released a video of the footage taken during the photo shoots, as well as Xavier Woods playing the theme song with his trombone. You can view the video below. How long have you been waiting to hear #DX's iconic theme song played…on the trombone?! Thanks to @XavierWoodsPhD, now you can! #DX20 pic.twitter.com/5IehclwLFl — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2017 Singh Brothers Reflect on Being Rosebuds The Singh brothers went to Twitter to reflect on their role as Adam Rose’s rosebuds three years ago. They commented, “3 years ago this week we were just ‘extra talent’. Nothing has ever been handed to us. We’ve fought for our chance to be here.” #tbt 3 years ago this week we were just 'extra talent'. Nothing has ever been handed to us. We've fought for our chance to be here#SDLive pic.twitter.com/uEhSAPE6SI — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 11, 2017 Bayley Comments on Injury Status As announced earlier this week, Bayley’s shoulder injury will sideline her from competing at SummerSlam against Alexis Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. Instead, there will be a No. 1 contender’s match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax to determine the new opponent for Bliss. Bayley commented on her injury status, “One day at a time.”