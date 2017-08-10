Xavier Woods Plays DX Theme Song with Trombone (Video), Singh Brothers Reflect on Being Rosebuds (Photo), Bayley Comments on Injury Status

Xavier Woods Plays DX Theme Song with Trombone
As reported, today marked the 20 anniversary of D-Generation X forming as a faction. A number of WWE stars took pictures with vintage DX t-shirt, as well as famous poses from the faction.
WWE released a video of the footage taken during the photo shoots, as well as Xavier Woods playing the theme song with his trombone. You can view the video below.
Singh Brothers Reflect on Being Rosebuds
The Singh brothers went to Twitter to reflect on their role as Adam Rose’s rosebuds three years ago. They commented, “3 years ago this week we were just ‘extra talent’. Nothing has ever been handed to us. We’ve fought for our chance to be here.”
Bayley Comments on Injury Status
As announced earlier this week, Bayley’s shoulder injury will sideline her from competing at SummerSlam against Alexis Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. Instead, there will be a No. 1 contender’s match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax to determine the new opponent for Bliss.
Bayley commented on her injury status, “One day at a time.”
