GFW Star Injured on Impact, Status for Destination X, Gail Kim On If Next Week’s Match Will Be Her Last (Videos)

GFW Star Injured on Impact GFW has released the following video, featuring Matt Sydal discussing an injury which took place in tonight’s 6 man main event. Sydal required medical attention after his shoulder popped out, and Sydal admits he knew it was out of place as the shoulder went numb during the match. He added doctors told him he shouldn’t wrestle for 6-8 weeks, however as of now he is still scheduled to face Lashley at the live Destination X special next week. GFW then caught up with Sydal after the bout and he had the following to say on the injury: “That might have been the last bump you ever saw from Matt Sydal, maybe not. That feeling of numbness that goes from here all the way down to your last fingertip. …I don’t break, I just bend like the little blade of grass that still standing when the storm has past and all the big trees – the big oaks – have toppled over. This little blade of grass is gonna be standing.” We caught up with @findevan after he saw the doctors and before leaving The IMPACT Zone following a brutal match in the Main Event. pic.twitter.com/FBqxUp7Ely — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2017 Gail Kim On If Next Week’s Match Will Be Her Last GFW also spoke with Gail Kim and asked if her match against Sienna next week at Destination X will be her last, and she responded with the following: “I’m not thinking anything. I’m just going on instincts and I think that Sienna forgot who Gail Kim was. Let me just tell you, come Destination X, this is suppose to be the highlight for the X-Division? Oh, it’s not gonna be. It’s going to be the return of Gail Kim and the fall of Sienna.” Kim told a fan on Twitter, however, that next week will not be her last match: @gailkimITSME, if next wk.’s indeed your retirement match, I wish you much luck. #DestinationX #IMPACTonPOP — Bobby McBride (@mcbridebobby30) August 11, 2017 It’s not https://t.co/7TCxP0BF6f — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 11, 2017