GFW Star Injured on Impact, Status for Destination X, Gail Kim On If Next Week’s Match Will Be Her Last (Videos)

GFW Star Injured on Impact
GFW has released the following video, featuring Matt Sydal discussing an injury which took place in tonight’s 6 man main event. Sydal required medical attention after his shoulder popped out, and Sydal admits he knew it was out of place as the shoulder went numb during the match. He added doctors told him he shouldn’t wrestle for 6-8 weeks, however as of now he is still scheduled to face Lashley at the live Destination X special next week.
GFW then caught up with Sydal after the bout and he had the following to say on the injury:
Gail Kim On If Next Week’s Match Will Be Her Last
GFW also spoke with Gail Kim and asked if her match against Sienna next week at Destination X will be her last, and she responded with the following:
Kim told a fan on Twitter, however, that next week will not be her last match:
