Video of Kairi Sane’s NXT Debut, Shayna Baszler Also In-Action, Who Will Win Super X Cup?, After Impact

Nick Paglino
Photo Credit: WWE

Kairi Sane Makes NXT In-Ring Debut, Shayna Baszler Also In-Action

As seen below, Kairi Sane made her WWE NXT in-ring debut at tonight’s live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. Sane teamed up with Aliyah and Dakota Kai to defeat Shayna Baslzer, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce:

After Impact

GFW has posted the following poll, asking fans who will win the Super X Cup finals at Destination X:

Below is tonight’s edition of “After Impact” with Josh Mathews and Tyrus recapping tonight’s events.

