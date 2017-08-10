Video of Kairi Sane’s NXT Debut, Shayna Baszler Also In-Action, Who Will Win Super X Cup?, After Impact

Kairi Sane Makes NXT In-Ring Debut, Shayna Baszler Also In-Action

As seen below, Kairi Sane made her WWE NXT in-ring debut at tonight’s live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. Sane teamed up with Aliyah and Dakota Kai to defeat Shayna Baslzer, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce:

I’ve been terrified of the ropes snapping this whole time. A post shared by Victoria Figueiredo (@vickyfigss) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

After Impact

GFW has posted the following poll, asking fans who will win the Super X Cup finals at Destination X:

Who wins The #SuperXCup2017 LIVE next week? — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2017

Below is tonight’s edition of “After Impact” with Josh Mathews and Tyrus recapping tonight’s events.