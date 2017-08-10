Video of Kairi Sane’s NXT Debut, Shayna Baszler Also In-Action, Who Will Win Super X Cup?, After Impact

Kairi Sane Makes NXT In-Ring Debut, Shayna Baszler Also In-Action
As seen below, Kairi Sane made her WWE NXT in-ring debut at tonight’s live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. Sane teamed up with Aliyah and Dakota Kai to defeat Shayna Baslzer, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce:
After Impact
GFW has posted the following poll, asking fans who will win the Super X Cup finals at Destination X:
Below is tonight’s edition of “After Impact” with Josh Mathews and Tyrus recapping tonight’s events.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?