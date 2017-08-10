Eric Young Says He Has Never Been So Focused (Photo), Low-Ki On Other Wrestlers Stealing His Moves, Will GLOW Return For a Second Season?

Low-Ki On Wrestlers Stealing His Moves
As seen below, Low-Ki retweeted a GIF of his Warrior’s Way finishing move, then had an exchange with ACH about wrestlers stealing his offense:
Will GLOW Return For a Second Season?
Netflix announced via Twitter, that the comedy series GLOW will be returning for a second season:
Eric Young Says He Has Never Been So Focused
After missing several NXT TV tapings following the passing of his mother, Eric Young returned to WWE NXT TV on this week’s episode as SAnitY prepares to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at NXT Takeover Brooklyn.
Young posted the following on how focused he is after returning to action:
