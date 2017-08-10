During an interview with Drew McIntyre on the “X-Pac 12360” show, host Sean Waltman revealed WWN Live Executive Gabe Sapolsky is currently working on the creative side of WWE NXT.
McIntyre added the following on Sapolsky (h/t to PWInsider.com):
PWInsider added Sapolsky was at the last set of NXT TV tapings, and there had been talk of Sapolsky getting a tryout with the brand, under Joe Belcastro. As of this writing, Sapolsky remains the Vice President of Talent Relations, Creative and Marketing of WWN Live.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?