During an interview with Drew McIntyre on the “X-Pac 12360” show, host Sean Waltman revealed WWN Live Executive Gabe Sapolsky is currently working on the creative side of WWE NXT.

McIntyre added the following on Sapolsky (h/t to PWInsider.com):

“He’s fantastic. He thinks so far ahead. He always just gets me…He’s in NXT now. He’s able to help me out. Gabe is able to say ’hey if we give you a mic in the ring that’s like a stronger area for a guy who really wasn’t a promo guy before.”

PWInsider added Sapolsky was at the last set of NXT TV tapings, and there had been talk of Sapolsky getting a tryout with the brand, under Joe Belcastro. As of this writing, Sapolsky remains the Vice President of Talent Relations, Creative and Marketing of WWN Live.