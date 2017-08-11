Absent From TV WWE Star Possibly Getting Repackaged Soon, Sasha Banks Scares Raw Stars as a Zombie, Simon Gotch Gets New Music (Videos)

Absent From TV WWE Star Possibly Getting Repackaged Soon

As noted, WWE Smackdown Live star Dolph Ziggler has been absent from TV in recent weeks as creative reportedly has nothing for him. Bryan Alvarez noted on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live that Ziggler will likely get repackaged soon, although it’s unknown at this time what WWE might have planned for him.

Simon Gotch Gets New Music

Max Jampole has released a new theme song, which you can listen to below, for former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch, now known as Simon Grimm on the indy scene:

Sasha Banks Scares Raw Stars as a Zombie

Below is footage of WWE Raw star Sasha Banks recently dressing up as a zombie backstage at Raw and sneaking up on unsuspecting Raw stars: