Al Snow Reveals Vince McMahon’s Odd Idea for the ‘Head’ Gimmick

Don Cook, host of Toronto’s only wrestling trivia night called #WWEtriviaTO, recently appeared on Sportsnet’s Top Turnbuckle Podcast interviewing Al Snow, and when asked about the transition of the Head gimmick from ECW to the WWF, Snow had quite the entertaining answer.

“I don’t think Vince ever really quite understood it or got it, you know, at one point he wanted me to carry a mannequin head that actually the lips moved and it would speak by itself and be like a remote controlled head and I tried to explain to him that that’s not it.”

You can listen to the entire podcast at this link, and the question and answer is at the 31:53 mark.

AJ Styles Video

WWE has released the following video, featuring AJ Styles hyping the WWE Network launch in China:

The Rock Finishes Brahma Bull Tattoo

As seen below, The Rock has finished his famous Brahma Bull tattoo:

Evolution of the bull.
After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story’s complete.
Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history.
From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.
To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress.
The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you’ll find the life, energy, power and you’ll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe.
Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy’s subtle and sometimes it’s glaring. But it’s always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude.
Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe.
#EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana
#NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila

