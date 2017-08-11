Al Snow Reveals Vince McMahon’s Odd Idea for the ‘Head’ Gimmick

Don Cook, host of Toronto’s only wrestling trivia night called #WWEtriviaTO, recently appeared on Sportsnet’s Top Turnbuckle Podcast interviewing Al Snow, and when asked about the transition of the Head gimmick from ECW to the WWF, Snow had quite the entertaining answer.

“I don’t think Vince ever really quite understood it or got it, you know, at one point he wanted me to carry a mannequin head that actually the lips moved and it would speak by itself and be like a remote controlled head and I tried to explain to him that that’s not it.”

You can listen to the entire podcast at this link, and the question and answer is at the 31:53 mark.

AJ Styles Video

WWE has released the following video, featuring AJ Styles hyping the WWE Network launch in China:

The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg is here to let the @WWEUniverse in China know that @WWENetwork is coming to YOU beginning August 18! pic.twitter.com/1Kgy6vgZFQ — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2017

The Rock Finishes Brahma Bull Tattoo

As seen below, The Rock has finished his famous Brahma Bull tattoo: