Al Snow Reveals Vince McMahon’s Odd Idea for the ‘Head’ Gimmick
Don Cook, host of Toronto’s only wrestling trivia night called #WWEtriviaTO, recently appeared on Sportsnet’s Top Turnbuckle Podcast interviewing Al Snow, and when asked about the transition of the Head gimmick from ECW to the WWF, Snow had quite the entertaining answer.
You can listen to the entire podcast at this link, and the question and answer is at the 31:53 mark.
AJ Styles Video
WWE has released the following video, featuring AJ Styles hyping the WWE Network launch in China:
The Rock Finishes Brahma Bull Tattoo
As seen below, The Rock has finished his famous Brahma Bull tattoo:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?