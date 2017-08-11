WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Kevin discuss include:

Baron Corbin and Dave Meltzer’s back and forth on Twitter regarding his abilities as a wrestler

WWE not having anything creatively for Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Tye Dillinger

The latest on Rey Mysterio’s pro wrestling future

Gabe Sapolsky possibly joining WWE NXT creative

GLOW getting renewed by Netflix for a second season

This week’s Fun Friday episode of WZ Daily also features an exclusive interview with former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards! Some of the topics Stevie discusses include:

Some of the criticism floating around regarding comedy in pro wrestling

His new role as the strength and conditioning coach for UFC #8 ranked Welterweight Colby “Chaos” Covington

UFC’s new ownership

Training with Shane McMahon

Covington’s comments about how Stevie doesn’t use steroids

Whether Covington has asked him for promo advice

Conspiracies!

The show wraps up with Nick & Kevin diving into the #WZDaily mailbag

