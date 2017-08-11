WZ Daily 8.11.17 feat. Stevie Richards: Baron Corbin v Dave Meltzer, WWE Creative Plans For SD Live Superstars, Rey Mysterio’s Future, More

Nick Hausman

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Kevin discuss include:

This week’s Fun Friday episode of WZ Daily also features an exclusive interview with former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards! Some of the topics Stevie discusses include:

  • Some of the criticism floating around regarding comedy in pro wrestling
  • His new role as the strength and conditioning coach for UFC #8 ranked Welterweight Colby “Chaos” Covington
  • UFC’s new ownership
  • Training with Shane McMahon
  • Covington’s comments about how Stevie doesn’t use steroids
  • Whether Covington has asked him for promo advice
  • Conspiracies!
  • More

The show wraps up with Nick & Kevin diving into the #WZDaily mailbag

