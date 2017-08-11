Eric Bischoff Says That Mayweather v McGregor Has ‘Jumped The Shark’ & That Fans Aren’t As Interested

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On the hype around Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: EB: My opinion is they jumped the shark. The pre-fight hype tour went so far over the line that is became obvious. It’s like bad sports entertainment. It’s not even as good as WWE would have done it. Vince McMahon would have done a much better job. I would have done a much better job quite frankly of positioning McGregor and Mayweather in that hype tour because they went so far with it that it became obvious what they were doing. It became unbelievable. Now it’s just a spectacle to me. I’m still going to watch, by the way, but they had me, they really had me, all the way up to that hype tour. They crossed the line with the racial stuff and when they were on the same stage taking it to the level they took it to without something breaking down and happening I went, “Eh, bullshit.” I’m still going to watch but I am not nearly as excited about it as I was before the pre-fight hype tour. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month! Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric and I taking an over hour long retrospective look at the 1996 WCW Road Wild PPV. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing the new movie Detroit and Eric’s memories of growing up in the Detroit during the 1967 riots. They then chat a few of the pro wrestling news headlines from the past week. Including: The WWE Network expanding into China

