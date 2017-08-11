Sean Waltman On Why He Doesn’t Want to See DX Revived, Why the DX Reboot Wasn’t As Popular, His Favorite Thing He Got To Do in DX

Former WWE Superstar X-Pac joined The Sheet Podcast this week to discuss the 20-year anniversary of the formation of D-Generation X. Below are some interview highlights: On being apart of DX: “Until I woke up today I didn’t even know that it was the 20-year anniversary.” “I look back at it and there are some things now that I’m like, ‘Eh, that wouldn’t work nowadays.’ But I’m really grateful. I know I’m kind of at a loss for words right now, but I’m really grateful for that experience. People live their dreams or whatever, but that’s really living your dream. Riding that high in the industry and pop culture in general, you couldn’t go anywhere.” “Anyways, very grateful man. And I look back at it with incredibly fond memories. I’m not one of those guys that goes, ‘Gee, I sure wish we could go back to the way it used to be.’ I’m not one of those guys, but man I look back at those memories with a lot of fondness.” On his favorite thing he got to do as part of DX: “This might kind of sound silly, and it might’ve seemed silly at the time to a lot of people that watched it, but when we got to go onstage and do ‘Wildside’ with Mötley Crüe during an episode of Raw.” On what happened after that episode of Raw closed with Mötley Crüe: “Nothing, because those guys were all sober at the time. And really, I was too other than the pot. But I was joking around about pot with them and they weren’t even having that at the time.” On who on the current WWE roster could form a reboot of DX: “Man, that might be the kiss of death to whoever they tried to do that. I don’t know man. It’s one of those questions where … it’s like when somebody goes, ‘Hey, who would you like to wrestle if you had to choose?’ Man in my mind, how it works, all of sudden my gears start spinning and it takes forever for me to come up with an answer.” On if he hopes they don’t revive DX: “I want to see what people have. There’s so much talent, not just in-ring talent but cerebral talent, intellectual talent. I want to see what they can create, some new stuff they can create. I think there’s going to be some really really cool stuff over the next few years. I really do. I’m hoping man.” On why the reformed DX wasn’t as popular as the initial run: “I don’t know. I just don’t think business was the same. It was bound not to. For how business was at the time I think it was successful in its own way. They weren’t doing as edgy of stuff. But I think it worked. I think it might’ve attracted a new age group of DX fans that weren’t exposed to it before. Or I could just say because I wasn’t in it.” On introducing the crotch chop and “Suck It!”: “Yeah I’m very proud of that. I used to drop my kids off at a Christian school when they were in elementary school and you should’ve seen the stink eye I would get from all the parents and the teachers.” The full episode is available on iTunes, Stitcher and ProWrestlingSheet.com.